Proposal would make parks free for more disabled veterans

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a bill introduced by a pair of New England senators that would make disabled veterans able to attend national parks for free.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen proposed the bill. It's designed to provide all veterans who suffered service-connected disabilities with free lifetime entry to any national parks.

The 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act states that veterans must be classified as having a 100% permanent disability to get a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, the senators said.

Collins and Shaheen want to amend the law to apply to more disabled veterans.