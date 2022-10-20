Prosecution rests in Wisconsin parade suspect's trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring scores of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, telling the judge that they're tired of him questioning their ethics as he struggles to defend himself without a lawyer.
Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Investigators say he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and sped off into the parade route. He was expected to make his opening statements Thursday afternoon.