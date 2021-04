INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana's “red flag” law after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop," a prosecutor said Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said authorities believed they had done what they needed to by seizing the pump-action shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole in March 2020.