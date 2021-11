WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase. He concluded no criminal charges would be filed against the officer.