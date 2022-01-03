Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair Jan. 3, 2022 Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 6:57 p.m.
This combo of images released by the Illinois State Police, shows Darius D. Sullivan, left, and Xandria A. Harris, two people authorities were searching for Thursday, Dec. 30 2021, who are believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel.
People stand with hands on their hearts during the ceremonial procession for fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Bourbonnais, Ill. Rittmanic died after a shooting at a Comfort Inn the night before.
Bradey Police Lt. Philip Trudeau, left, comforts Bourbonnais Police officer Andy Cox following a ceremonial procession for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Bourbonnais, Ill. Rittmanic died after a shooting at a Comfort Inn the night before.
Members of the Bradley Police Department stand by as fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is taken into the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, following a lengthy procession through town. Hundreds lined the streets with flags and signs to pay their respects. Rittmanic died after a shooting at a Comfort Inn the night before.
Bradley Police officer Sam Palaggi hugs a fellow officer following a ceremonial procession for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Bourbonnais, Ill. Rittmanic died after a shooting at a Comfort Inn the night before.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges.
Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.