Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990 JIM SALTER, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 6:15 p.m.
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings after O'Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened the cold case and linked one of the killings to Muehlberg through DNA testing, authorities said at a news conference.