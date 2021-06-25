Skip to main content
Prosecutors seek dismissal of charge in officer's death

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the dismissal of a manslaughter charge in the death of a Salt River police officer after the accused man's lawyer raised questions about whether his client was texting, as investigators had initially claimed, when he fatally struck the officer as he conducted a traffic stop on a freeway.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel’s office said Friday that there’s no reasonable likelihood of winning a manslaughter conviction against 42-year-old Jerry Sanstead in the January 2019 death of Officer Clayton Townsend.

Prosecutors were seeking a dismissal that would allow them the option of later filing a case against Sanstead.

Even though the evidence showed Sanstead wasn’t texting at the moment of the crash, prosecutors said the evidence showed he was distracted by his phone while driving.

In explaining their dismissal request, prosecutors said a witness who was needed to prove the distracted driving case will not be available for trial, and a medical opinion presented in Sanstead’s defense offers a non-criminal cause for the death.

Several months ago, Sanstead’s attorney Lawrence Kazan said data had established the screen on his client’s phone was off in the nearly two minutes before the collision and suggested his client may have been suffering from seizures.