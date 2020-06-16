Protesters demonstrate for a second night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd early Tuesday during a second consecutive night of unrest in St. Cloud.

About 100 people demonstrated with some protesters chanting some of George Floyd's last words “I can't breathe” before he died on a Minneapolis street.

A dumpster was set on fire and pushed into the middle of a street, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Officers used their patrol cars to cordon off Southtown Liquors store, which appeared to have been broken into with glass and bottles strewn about.

A similar crowd had gathered early Monday after a rumor spread on social media that police had shot two black men. In fact, a police officer was shot in the hand while struggling to make an arrest. No officers returned fire while struggling with the man, officials said.

Th protests come about three weeks after Floyd's death in Minneapolis, some 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of St. Cloud.

The death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, has sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racism. He died after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.