Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 1:31 p.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency plummeted to a new record low on Saturday, continuing its crash amid a worsening economic crisis that has triggered near-daily protests throughout the tiny Mediterranean country.
Among the Saturday afternoon protests was a small one near parliament, where riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of young men throwing stones at security forces. The protesters also tried to break through a metal gate leading to the legislature.