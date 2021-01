PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Housing Authority is getting more than $1 million in federal funding to help provide housing for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, authorities say.

The housing authority will use more than $900,000 of the funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to offer rental vouchers to house people with disabilities and their families, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement this week.