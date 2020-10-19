Providence unveils program to support small businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence is throwing a lifeline to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic with microgrants of up to $10,000, officials said Monday.

The microenterprise grant program will support more than 20 low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs and business owners, Mayor Jorge Elorza and Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island Executive Director Jeanne Cola said in a statement.

“Small businesses, especially microbusinesses, are the backbone of Providence’s economy,” Elorza said. “This program will provide much needed relief to our neighborhoods and ensure businesses have access to the resources and financial supports to ride out the current economic storm.”

The businesses, typically ineligible for funding through federal programs, will be able to use the grants for business expenses including rent, staffing, utilities, and retail location modifications.

Grant applications will be available online starting Oct. 29.