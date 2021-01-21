Psychologist chosen to chair Arizona redistricting panel

PHOENIX (AP) — A psychologist was chosen Thursday as the independent chair of the commission that will redraw Arizona's political district lines this year.
The unanimous choice of Erika Neuberg of Chandler by the two Democrats and two Republicans already sworn in as members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission dodged a potential political firestorm. Commissioners avoided choosing two other nominees to lead the panel who had been unsuccessfuly challenged in court by Democrats who believed they were too partisan.