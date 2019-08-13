Public hearing set on water main extension request

Nineteen homeowners on Fairlane Drive, Millbrook Road and Short Street have signed a petition asking the city to extend public water into their neighborhoods.

The city engineer’s office prepared cost estimates, which call for a total project cost of $919,340. When factoring in the 39 properties served and a $627 rebate from Aquarion Water Co. per home, the city engineer’s office projects a base water main assessment of $22,946.

“There is sufficient information for the Board of Aldermen to hold the required public hearing to discuss the potential appropriation of funding for this water main extension,” stated acting City Engineer Rimas J. Balsys in a letter to Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., dated July 23.

The Board of Aldermen scheduled a public hearing on this petition for Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

According to the city engineer’s office, the assessment estimate used the city’s most recent water main installation costs from the Birdseye Road work. This estimate assumes a considerable amount of rock would be encountered, which would not be paid to the contractor if no rock is encountered.

“Of note is the fact that 18 abutted properties did not sign the petition for the water main extension,” added Rimas.

Aquarion Water Co. policy requires the installation of a meter pit at the end of the water service connection in the homeowner’s front yard at the property line. A rebate from the water company for $627 is issued to the city for each meter pit installation. The rebate is applied to the water main assessment of the property where the meter is located. All property owners would benefit from the rebate and the reduced assessment, whether they connect to the public water supply or not.

An 8-24 referral from the Planning & Zoning Commission is required before any final approvals can be provided.

Other public hearing set

The aldermen also set a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city ordinance dealing with the boat launching ramp/picnic area’s permit fees and non-fee parking. The change calls for an increase in permit fees for non-Shelton boat owners wishing to use the boat launch ramp and picnic area.

The annual fee is proposed to be raised from $100 to $125.

Another amendment to this ordinance, if approved, would require permits to be prominently affixed on the permittee’s boat trailer.

The public hearing on this amendment will also be on Aug. 27.

