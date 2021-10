FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state's transportation needs.

Information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years, the Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. Input on all modes of travel — including vehicle, boat, train and plane — will be accepted through Dec. 6.