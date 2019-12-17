Public’s help sought in identifying purse snatcher

Shelton police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who allegedly snatched an elderly woman's purse Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Shelton police are still seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for stealing an elderly woman’s purse while she stood inside Planet Pizza two months ago.

The incident occurred in October, when an 82-year-old woman was a victim of a purse snatching at the 350 Bridgeport Avenue eatery.

“The woman was standing in line when a man snatched the purse and fled in an older model gold Toyota Corolla,” said Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango. “The man was described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.”

Since the robbery took place, Bango said the Shelton Police Department has received several tips, but none that led to the identity of the suspect. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the department at 203-924-1544. All calls will be kept confidential, said Bango.

