Public to get update on latest Derby-Shelton bridge plans

Derby-Shelton Bridge Bridge Street Derby-Shelton Bridge Bridge Street Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Public to get update on latest Derby-Shelton bridge plans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) will hold a public information meeting on design revisions to the Derby-Shelton bridge over the Housatonic River on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, Room 104.

Residents will learn how the project has progressed, view design plans, and be informed about the project timeline. NVCOG staff, AECOM and state Department of Transportation officials will be available at 5:30 p.m. to informally discuss the project and answer questions.

“There have been some minor modifications to the project since our last public information meeting in January of last year,” said Mark Nielsen, NVCOG director of planning. “The upcoming February 26th meeting will give residents and stakeholders the opportunity to learn about those changes.”

NVCOG officials state that the intent of the project is to “create an aesthetically pleasing public space along the Derby-Shelton Bridge and provide an attractive gateway to the downtown areas of Derby and Shelton.” It is being designed by AECOM under contract to the NVCOG. Construction will be advertised and administrated by the state DOT.

The project will include:

• Reconfiguring the roadway; including adjusting lane and shoulder widths, creating a second eastbound traffic lane, and increasing the width of the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge to accommodate a wider public space and separate lanes for bicyclists.

• Replacing the bridge parapets to mimic existing; installing new decorative railings on top of bridge parapets.

• Replacing existing lighting with period style lights that both enhance the presence of the bridge at night and comply with dark sky guidelines; illuminating the bridge along the sides with new accent lighting to create a beautiful view of the bridge at night.

• Connecting the existing Housatonic Riverwalk trail network in Shelton to the Derby Greenway/Naugatuck River Greenway in Derby.

• Closing Bridge Street SE permanently to vehicles accessing the bridge from Canal Street; maintaining parking beneath the bridge adjacent to Canal Street; and continuing the cycle path and pedestrian walkway off the bridge and down the ramp to connect to the sidewalk on Canal Street (this allows access to the Shelton River Walk and Veterans Park along the Housatonic River and other attractions in the vicinity of Canal Street). Access to Bridge Street from Canal Street drivers will be from the new roadway that is under construction behind the Canal Street Lofts Building (formerly Spongex). It is currently expected that the design will be completed in July 2020, with the construction going to bid in the fall of 2020, construction starting in the spring of 2021 and completed by the end of that calendar year. While travel lanes may be narrowed, there will be no reduction in roadway capacity during construction.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com