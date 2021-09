Contributed photo

SHELTON — A report of public urination downtown led to the arrest of a Bridgeport man who is allegedly a fugitive from justice, police said.

David Moore, 54, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with fugitive from justice after police learned there was a warrant for his arrest in New York for second-degree grand larceny. Police also learned that he was wanted by Stratford police for failure to report an infraction.