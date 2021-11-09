Puerto Ricans fearful of plan to restructure public debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican citizens got a chance Tuesday to express their fears about a massive debt overhaul plan before a judge with the power to decide Puerto Rico’s economic future.
After months of wrangling by attorneys, economists and bondholders, the session was an opportunity for retirees, housewives and others to share their worries that the plan would strangle small businesses, freeze pensions and cause yet more hardship for a U.S. territory that has suffered years of steady economic decline.