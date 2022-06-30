Puerto Rico board approves budget as legislators quibble

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal control board that oversees the finances of Puerto Rico’s government approved a $12.4 billion budget Thursday for the U.S. territory after legislators failed to approve one amid intense bickering.
The board’s version of the budget was rejected last month by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi because it reduced government spending by $100 million. He said at the time that legislators would submit their own version, but the presidents of the island’s Senate and House of Representatives clashed and failed to approve anything before the July 1 deadline.