Pulitzers Live Updates: Washington Post wins public service

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post received the Pulitzer for public service for its extensive, interactive coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Post’s reporting found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the insurrection. Among the most significant were that law enforcement officials did not respond with urgency to warnings about potential violence; President Donald Trump resisted calls from numerous advisers to urge the mob to disperse for three hours and officials in at least 17 states received hundreds of threats. Many of those threats were concentrated in states where Trump disputed election results.