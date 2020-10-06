Pumpkin pickin’ season arrives at Shelton’s Jones Farm
SHELTON — With the fall comes pumpkins, and Jones Family Farms in Shelton officially kicked off the gourd gathering season on Sept. 26. Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations on the farms’ website. Picking hours are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.