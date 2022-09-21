Putin announces partial mobilization for Russian citizens

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Putin also warned the West that “it's not a bluff” that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.
The Russian leader's televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes.