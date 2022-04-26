Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West ROBERT BURNS, AP National Security Writer April 26, 2022 Updated: April 26, 2022 12:33 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 21, 2022. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Mauricio Campino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, shows a Switchblade 300 10C drone system being used as part of a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2021. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (Cpl. Alexis Moradian/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Cpl. Alexis Moradian/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) Mauricio Campino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are loaded on a plane by members from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 30, 2022. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (Senior Airman Stephani Barge/U.S. Air Force via AP) Senior Airman Stephani Barge/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters Monday, April 25, 2022, in Poland, near the Ukraine border, after returning from the trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training — exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading in the first place.
The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. Also, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; and Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries.