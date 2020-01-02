Q&A: How climate change, other factors stoke Australia fires
Seth Borenstein, Ap Science Writer
A pedestrian wears a mask as smoke shrouds the Australian capital of Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. less
Photo: Mark Baker, AP
