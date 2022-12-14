Q&A: Roger Deakins on cinema's past and future

NEW YORK (AP) — The first photograph Roger Deakins ever took, in 1969 Bournemouth, England, shows a man and a woman quietly eating lunch on a bench outside a ladies room. A sign reads: “Keep it to yourself.”
Deakins has taken countless images since that first snap. He's photographed “Fargo,” “Kundun" and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” He's shot “No Country for Old Men," “The Man Who Wasn't There” and “Skyfall.” He's been nominated for 15 Oscars and won two. He's been knighted.