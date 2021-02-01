Q&A: Rebecca Hall makes her directing dreams come true

Rebecca Hall came across Nella Larsen’s novel “Passing” at a time when she was grappling with her own family history.
She’d become aware that her maternal grandfather was “white passing,” and it might have gone back even further. Then someone handed her this book, from 1929, about two light-skinned Black women, Clare and Irene, who live on opposite sides of the color line. That began a lengthy journey to making her first film, "Passing,” starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson. It premiered this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival to wide acclaim.