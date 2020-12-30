Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia SASA KAVIC, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 3:54 a.m.
A rescuer walks past a building damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death and some 20 injuries in the town southeast of the capital Zagreb.
A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A man stands amidst the rubble from buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A view of buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
People walk through the rubble from buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
People walk through debris from buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of aftershocks jolted central Croatia Wednesday, a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins.
The strongest, 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded early Wednesday near the heavily damaged town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb. Many people had spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks.