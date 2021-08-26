Quarantines, staffing shortages close some Kentucky schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Facing a rise in new coronavirus cases, some Kentucky schools across the state are grappling with the unintended consequences of new legislative limits on at-home instruction, leaving some students out of school for up to two weeks.
A law passed by Kentucky’s GOP-dominated General Assembly this year, returned schools to their usual limitations on non-traditional instruction or ‘NTI’ days. Now, once schools go past their limit of 10 NTI days, they have to make up any others by adding more instructional days on to the end of the school year.