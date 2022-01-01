‘Quite a blessing’: Shelton church’s free pantry offers food to the hungry
St. Paul's Church parishioner Jodi Maier with the Blessing Box, which contains food for anyone suffering from food insecurity. The box, spearheaded by Maier and fellow parishioners Mary and Bob Dorland, sits along Church Street in Shelton, in front of the church.
The Blessing Box offers free food for those suffering from food insecurity. The box sits on Church Street next to the entrance drive for St. Paul's Church in Shelton.
The Blessing Box offers free food for those suffering from food insecurity. The box sits on Church Street next to the entrance drive for St. Paul’s Church in Shelton.
SHELTON — St. Paul’s Church is taking the fight against food insecurity to the street.
Parishioners Jodi Maier and Mary and Bob Dorland recently spearheaded installation of a Blessing Box — part of
the Little Free Pantry movement — which contains non-perishable foods for anyone in need of a meal. The box sits at the end of the church’s entrance on Church Street.
