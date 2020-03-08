RI Air National Guard fire department facility opens

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Air National Guard’s new fire department opened after plans to replace the original building began nearly a decade ago.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the new Quonset facility that houses firefighters as well as a training site, WPRI reported.

The original building was constructed in 1981 and plans for its reconstruction began in 2011. The project came to fruition years later with the partnership between the state's Air National Guard, state agencies and the Military Construction Cooperative Agreement to help fund the project.

“This is the first time the RIANG has carried out a project this way," said Lt. Col. Kathleen Mahoney, the 143rd Base Civil Engineer, and Civil Engineer Squadron commander.

She added, “It feels so good that we could carry out something that was a vision 10 years ago."

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said the project was “critical to the 143rd Airlift Squadron."

“Without firefighter support on the runway, you can’t train effectively, you can’t continue to operate. This allows this squadron to be one of the most affective for the United States Air Force," he said.