WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has ruled that the state agency that runs T.F. Green Airport mishandled the termination of deputy chief of the airport police and that they did not provide her a hearing under the state Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Justice Alice Gibney found Thursday that former Deputy Chief Helen Ricci is entitled to reinstatement and back pay for wages lost, the Providence Journal reported.