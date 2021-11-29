RI nonprofits eligible for $4.5M in COVID-19 response grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island nonprofits that have been playing a critical role in the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic are now eligible to apply for a portion of $4.5 million in federal relief funding, Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation announced Monday.

Grants ranging from $25,000 up to $100,000 can be used to provide services or direct assistance to individuals or communities, including housing, homelessness prevention, behavioral health services, access to health care, job training, food insecurity and child care.