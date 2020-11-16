RI schools go virtual; municipal court cancels arraignments

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island schools moved to remote learning on Monday over coronavirus concerns.

Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick announced that classes will be held virtually Monday after four students and two staffers tested positive for the disease, authorities said.

The all-boys Catholic school in Warwick plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday if contact tracing can be completed by the end of Monday.

Orlo Avenue Elementary School in East Providence is moving to virtual learning until Nov. 30 because of COVID-19-related staffing issues, WJAR-TV reports.

___

COURT CANCELLATIONS

Providence Municipal Court has canceled all arraignments and hearings until further notice, Chief Judge Frank Caprio said in a statement Sunday.

Anyone with a trial date to appear before the Municipal Court during the closure will receive a new summons in the upcoming days.

Fines can be paid online or in-person at the Public Safety Complex.

The court handles disputes involving parking and traffic enforcement in the city.