RIPTA to hold hearings on proposed digital fare collection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says it is seeking public comment on a proposed digital fare structure.

The Providence Journal reports riders will be able to transfer buses for free if they switch to the new digital payment system that RIPTA is expected to release this winter.

RIPTA's mobile app, named the Wave, will let riders pay for bus rides with their phones or fare cards using re-loadable accounts.

RIPTA is proposing a $5 fee to activate an account.

The bus fare would continue to be $2 and riders would be charged $1 for every trip they take on Providence's new Downtown Transit Connector route.

Authority spokeswoman Barbara Polichetti says the changes show the agency's interest in making it "much easier for the public to ride RIPTA."

