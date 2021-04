PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP) — A rabid bat bit one child, and health officials on Thursday urged the parents of three other children who might have handled the bat to seek medical attention for them.

The animal was captured on Monday in Pitcairn, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh, and a resident brought it to the Allegheny County Health Department for testing the following day. The bat tested positive for rabies, according to county health officials.