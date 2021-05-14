Radical rabbi's followers rise in Israel amid new violence JOSEF FEDERMAN and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 1:28 a.m.
1 of12 Israeli paramilitary border police officers stand guard as Jewish right-wing demonstrators demand the release of three Jews arrested in the shooting death of Mousa Hasoona, outside the District Court in Lod, Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Police say Hasoona was with a group of Arab rioters threatening Jewish homes, an account disputed by Lod's Arab residents. Heidi Levine/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 1988, photo, leader and co-founder of the Jewish Defense League, Brooklyn-born Rabbi Meir Kahane, is joined by supporters shortly after arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. In the 1980s, Kahane’s violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets of Jerusalem and other cities by the hundreds, chanting “Death to Arabs” and attacking any that cross their path. SUSAN RAGAN/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Israeli border police on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Lod, near Tel Aviv after a wave of violence in the city the night before. Jewish and Arab mobs battled in the central city of Lod, the epicenter of the troubles, despite a state of emergency and nighttime curfew. Yuval Chen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Israeli border police on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Lod, near Tel Aviv after a wave of violence in the city the night before. Jewish and Arab mobs battled in the central city of Lod, the epicenter of the troubles, despite a state of emergency and nighttime curfew. Yuval Chen/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Israeli riot police tries to block a Jewish right-wing man as clashes erupted between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. As rockets from Gaza streaked overhead, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets below. Rioters torched vehicles, a restaurant and a synagogue in one of the worst spasms of communal violence that Israel has seen in years. Heidi Levine/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir gives a victory sign as he argues with Palestinians during a visit to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Sebastian Scheiner/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Israeli Knesset members Itamar Ben Gvir, center-right and Bezalel Smotrich, center left, speak to journalists during a visit to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Tensions have been fueled by the planned eviction of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem where Israeli settlers have waged a lengthy legal battle to take over properties. Sebastian Scheiner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Israeli security forces and paramedics carry a wounded Jewish man after he was shot during violent unrest in Lod, Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The man was shot, allegedly by an Arab man, during violent clashes between Jews and Arabs in the central city of Lod, Israeli media reported. Ofer Vaknin/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group.
Today, his disciples march through the streets by the hundreds, chanting “Death to Arabs” and assaulting any they come across. This week, they took part in a wave of communal violence in Jerusalem and mixed cities across Israel in which Arabs and Jews viciously attacked people and torched cars.
Written By
JOSEF FEDERMAN and JOSEPH KRAUSS