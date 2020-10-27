Radiological Society of Connecticut tabs Kelly as ‘Legislative Champion’

State Sen. Kevin Kelly with, left to right, Christine Crawford, Rose Goldspink and Marge Keene from The Valley Goes Pink at the 2019 Shelton Senior Center Health and Wellness Fair. The organization shared information about breast cancer early detection and awareness at the fair.

The Radiological Society of Connecticut has named state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) a “2020 Legislative Champion” in recognition of his strong support and advocacy for preventive breast cancer screenings and patient protections.

In recognizing Kelly, the Radiological Society of Connecticut emphasized that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout the nation.

“Senator Kevin Kelly has been a strong and tenacious advocate for programs that provide help to women who need assistance with their annual mammograms,” Michael Crain, M.D., president of the society, said. “We appreciate his work on this issue and believe that lives will be saved as more women have this important imaging test.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition and am very proud of our state for taking important steps to increase access and affordability of preventative health care measures,” Kelly said.

“Improving health care for all Connecticut residents, especially women and seniors, has been a top priority of mine and I believe needs more attention from our state,” Kelly added. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for patient-focused reforms and increasing preventative care. I encourage everyone to learn more about breast cancer this month and what screenings are available to you. Regular breast cancer screen and early detection are key to fighting this cancer.”

Recent advances in Connecticut include requiring insurance coverage for additional tests for women who are at a higher risk for breast cancer due to their age or due to having dense breast tissue.

Kelly serves as ranking member of the General Assembly’s Insurance & Real Estate Committee, Deputy Senate Republican Leader, and represents the 21st Senate District including Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford. For more information, go to www.senatorkevinkelly.com.