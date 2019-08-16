Rain-soaked grass parking lots spur plans for fair shuttles

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Fair officials are preparing plans for shuttles and other alternatives forced by recent rains that have softened up grass parking lots at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Fair executive director Lori Cox says she's trying to reserve large paved lots throughout Grand Island that could provide additional parking. Shuttle pickup locations would be set up across the city, and the fair's shuttle provider would use more vehicles.

The fair experienced the same wet problem in 2014, when rain turned the grass lots into temporary lakes and caused minor flooding on the fairgrounds.

This year's fair opens Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 2.