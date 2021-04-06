Ransom note threatens to make Confederate monument a toilet

After a Confederate monument was stolen from an Alabama cemetery last month, a group now claiming responsibility is threatening to turn the ornate sculpture of a chair into a toilet.
The strange saga began on March 20, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair had gone missing from a Selma cemetery. District Attorney Michael Jackson said an email signed “White Lies Matter” was sent to media outlets Monday claiming to be from the person, or people, who took the chair.