Ratepayer advocates seek protections in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators considering whether to approve Dominion Energy Virginia's plans for a nearly $10 billion offshore wind farm should implement protections to shield customers from possible cost overruns and other project risks, ratepayer advocates testified Tuesday.
No party to the proceeding is asking that the State Corporation Commission reject outright the planned 176-turbine project off the coast of Virginia Beach, which the company says will be the country's largest. But attorneys representing the utility's customers and environmental groups have sought to make the case that because of the project's enormous cost and complexity, commissioners should consider protections like a cost cap or independent monitor.