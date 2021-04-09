Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100 ALLEN G. BREED, AP National Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 11:25 p.m.
Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the World War II battle's 75th anniversary, died on Friday. He was 100.
Lambert died at his home in Seven Lakes, North Carolina, with his wife and daughter by his side, said neighbor and friend Dr. Darrell Simpkins. The physician, who accompanied Lambert to France in June 2019, said the veteran succumbed to an aggressive form of facial cancer and congestive heart failure.