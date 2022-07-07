Reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation announcement

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

LONDON (AP) — Some reaction from the U.K. and around the world after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would step down immediately as Conservative Party leader but remain as prime minister until the party chooses his successor:

___

“The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable." — John Major, former Conservative U.K. prime minister.

___

“I’m not sure that anybody can look at Boris Johnson and conclude that he is capable of genuinely behaving as a caretaker prime minister. He will want to do things, and in the process of that undoubtedly cause more chaos than he has already.” — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

___

“Evict today or he’ll cause carnage, even now he’s playing for time & will try to stay." — Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former advisor, writing on on Twitter.

___

“He needs to go completely. He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country ... It’s obvious he’s unfit to be prime minister. That’s been blindingly obvious for a very, very long time." — Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

___

“The departure of Boris Johnson opens a new page in relations with the U.K. May it be more constructive, more respectful of commitments made, in particular regarding peace & stability in Northern Ireland, and more friendly with partners in the EU.” — A tweet by Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator.

___

“Finally. End of an undignified spectacle. Boris Johnson was all about maintaining power and his own ego ... Now, British theatrical thunder should end.” — German politician Bernd Lange, co-chair of the EU-U.K. contact group at the European Parliament, writing on Twitter.

“It’s obvious to everyone that liberal regimes are in a deep political, ideological and economic crisis. The situation of Britain’s half-decay causes concern. The loss of control, chaos, nosedive, that’s how it’s described by experts.” — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

___

“As for Mr. Johnson, he dislikes us very much. We dislike him, too.” — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson