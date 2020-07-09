Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
Josh Boak, Ap Economics Writer
Updated
A sold sign hangs in front of a house in Brighton, New York, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell the first week of July with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever. less
Photo: Ted Shaffrey, AP
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from homebuyers
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03%, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.51%, from 2.56%, last week. That average is down from 3.22% a year ago.
Rates are making homes more affordable as potential buyers, who had been shut in, appear to be returning to the market. Pending home sales jumped a record 44.3% in May as a comeback appears to be building in the sector, according to the National Association of Realtors.