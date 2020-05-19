Records: Man shot by Belton police threatened to kill mom

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — A man who was shot by a Belton police officer over the weekend had threatened to kill his mother and was armed with a machete when he was shot, according to court records.

William Mallow, 54, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and attempted assault after the confrontation Sunday in Belton.

Court records indicate Mallow called police early Sunday and threatened to kill his mother but when officers arrived, she was safe outside the home. Two officers who entered the trailer home confronted Mallow in a bedroom, The Kansas City Star reported.

Mallow was shot after he refused to drop a machete and advanced toward the officers, according to a probable cause statement filed with the charges.

Mallow was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which was investigating the shooting.