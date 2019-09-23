Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross will host blood drives on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hewitt Health & Rehab Center, 45 Maltby Street; Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road; and Friday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street.

Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments may be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.