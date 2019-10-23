Red Cross to host volunteer open house

The American Red Cross will be holding an open house on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley United Way, 54 Grove Street, Shelton.

This open house is an opportunity for anyone in the community to come and learn about the Red Cross and find out how they can be a part of the Red Cross humanitarian mission as a volunteer in their local community. In addition to prospective volunteers, current Red Cross volunteers are welcomed to attend to learn about additional opportunities and take advantage of new training.

“This open house is a wonderful way for the community to hear more about our mission,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross in Connecticut and Rhode Island. “The Red Cross is out helping people every day across Connecticut and around the country. There are so many ways you can help those in need. Please consider joining us in our lifesaving work.”

Each year, Red Cross volunteers in Connecticut responds to nearly 700 local disasters, the majority of which are home fires. Last year, volunteers helped install nearly 6,200 smoke alarms across the state, making hundreds of families safer. They helped at blood drives where the Red Cross collected more than 101,000 units of blood to help hospital patients in need and helped support our military personnel and families with emergency communications, support services and financial assistance.

For more information, email Mar Parsaye: Mar.Parsaye@redcross.org.