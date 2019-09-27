Redistricting lawsuit victors say NC House map falls short

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The plaintiffs who successfully struck down North Carolina legislative districts found to be skewed by excessive partisan bias say some House replacement districts approved by state lawmakers this month still aren't good enough.

Lawyers for Common Cause, the state Democratic Party and Democratic voters filed in state court on Friday objections to about a third of the House districts that were ordered redrawn. They want the three-judge panel to step in and rework them again, with the likely help of a special referee the judges hired. The plaintiffs didn't object to the Senate changes.

Republican lawmakers have until next week to respond to the plaintiffs' objections.

The three judges ruled Sept. 3 that House and Senate districts were tainted by partisan gerrymandering designed to maximize GOP control of both chambers.