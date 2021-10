SHELTON — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s annual Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k Road Race will offer live and virtual options for participants this year.

Now in its 19th year, this year’s race, sponsored by Greco & Haines, will start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning on Canal Street at Veteran’s Park, traveling through Derby and back to Veteran’s Park.

Virtual participants can join any time from 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28, on any course, anywhere as long as it measures 5k (3.1 miles). All registered runners will receive a race shirt and runner bib. Due to the inability to regulate other courses, however, virtual runners will not qualify for awards or placements.

“We are so pleased to join in person in downtown Shelton once again for this All-American-Valley tradition,” Jimmy Tickey, chair of the Commodore Hull 5k Road Race committee, said. “After last year’s virtual road race, we are all excited to join in the spirit of Thanksgiving together.”

Registration is the same low fee as always, including free registration for seniors 70 and older and $10 registration for grammar and high school students. Runners can use the RaceJoy app to time themselves, or they can use another device such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit and upload their time manually to the race website.

Timing services are provided by FastTrack Timing LLC. Race results will be posted on the race website in the days after the closing of the race window.

Runners are encouraged to register early because this event sells out quickly. Runners are capped at 800, including both live and virtual, and registration closes once the cap is reached. No registrations will be taken on race day.

Runners using RaceJoy will receive progress alerts while they run as well as their official end time. Family and friends can track runners on the app as well, and send virtual “cheers.” RaceJoy is free to runners and spectators.

Full details about this year’s race, including an FAQ, are available at www.BGC-LNV.org/commodore-hull-race.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit www.BGC-LNV.org.