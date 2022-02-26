Rejection or welcome: Transgender Catholics encounter both DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 10:10 a.m.
1 of11 Christine Zuba poses for a portrait at her home in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. After coming out as a transgender woman at age 58, Zuba, a lifelong Catholic, was welcomed into Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she currently serves as a eucharistic minister. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 JoEllen Musselman, left, and her son Eli Musselman sit in the Chapel of St. Joseph at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli, a freshman, came out as transgender almost four years ago and has found support from friends and professors at the university. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 JoEllen Musselman, left, and her son Eli Musselman hug goodbye on the St. Joseph's University campus in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli encountered hostility from some in his family's Catholic parish when he came out as transgender almost four years ago but has found support as a freshman at the Jesuit-run university from friends and professors. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Eli Musselman walks through the campus of St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia sporting queer pride pins on his backpack on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli, a freshman, came out as transgender almost four years ago and has found support from friends and professors at the university. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Christine Zuba poses for a portrait in her kitchen in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. After coming out as a transgender woman at age 58, Zuba, a lifelong Catholic, was welcomed into Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she currently serves as a eucharistic minister. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Eli Musselman poses for a portrait at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli encountered hostility from some in his family's Catholic parish when he came out as transgender almost four years ago but has found support as a freshman at the Jesuit-run university from friends and professors. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Eli Musselman, left, and his mother, JoEllen Musselman, walk through the campus at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli, a freshman, came out as transgender almost four years ago and has found support from friends and professors at the university. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
For transgender Catholics across the United States, retaining their faith can entail complex calculations. They face rebukes from some fellow Catholics, including many bishops, yet find full acceptance in some premises of the church.
A small but growing number of parishes have formed LGBTQ support groups and welcome transgender people on their own terms. Yet within the past two years, at least six Catholic dioceses have issued guidelines targeting trans people with restrictions and refusing to recognize their gender identity.