SHELTON — After nearly three decades in Shelton, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the Naugatuck Valley is hitting the road to nearby Ansonia.

Kristen Ostrowski, the event co-chair, praised Shelton for its years of support, but with rising costs and a tighter budget this year, the group decided to move the annual event to Ansonia's Nolan Field, which the city had offered at no cost. Relay for Life will be June 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Since the city of Ansonia is being so generous in providing the field, facilities, assistance from their first responders and city workers, we are able to keep our event alive,” Ostrowski said.

The annual event has only a small operating budget to allow most of the fundraising donations go right to the American Cancer Society, she added. For the past 27 years the relay has been held in Shelton, and for the past 10 years Jason Carlucci, owner of the Dew Drop Inn, has covered the cost of using the field, she said.

She added that the support she received from the Shelton police and fire departments, Shelton Parks and Recreation and Public Works and Echo Hose Ambulance, plus individuals and businesses like Carlucci's has been “incredible."

Ostrowski said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti has been a regular attendee at past events and last year offered use of his city’s facilities at no cost.

"We couldn't have asked for a better offer and are extremely appreciative for this opportunity and hope that we flourish in our new location,” Ostrowski said. “We hope that all will follow us to our new location at Nolan Field.”

There are more than 2,500 Relay for Life events held around the country every year to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.